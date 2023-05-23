Left Menu

Soccer-Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:03 IST
Soccer-Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said on Tuesday they had detained four people in connection with an incident in which a mannequin representing Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr was hung under a bridge in January.

A hate crime investigation had been opened after an effigy wearing winger Vinicius Jr's No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the training ground of Real Madrid, Vinicius's team, along with a banner that read "Madrid hates Real".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023