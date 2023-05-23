Odisha: Four members of family hacked to death by kin over property dispute

Four members of a family were hacked to death by a relative over a property dispute in Odisha's Bargarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jhikijhiki village in Bhatli police station area on Monday night when accused Siba Bag barged into the house of his elder brother and killed his entire family with a crowbar, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Gurudev Bag (46), his wife Sibagri (35) and their children Chudamai (15) and Sravani (10), he said, adding that the accused was detained and his interrogation was underway.

The incident seems to be fallout of a property dispute, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

