Boat capsize: Body of youth fished out, toll climbs to 4

The death toll in the boat capsize at Maldepur Ghat here has risen to four with rescue teams fishing out the body of a youth from the Ganga river on Tuesday, officials said.Two boatmen have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.Three women had drowned on Monday after the engine of the boat developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the boat capsize at Maldepur Ghat here has risen to four with rescue teams fishing out the body of a youth from the Ganga river on Tuesday, officials said.

Two boatmen have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Three women had drowned on Monday after the engine of the boat developed a snag and it overturned due to strong winds. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sadar, Ashok Kumar Mishra said the NDRF team recovered the body of Surendra Yadav (32) from the Ganga river on Tuesday morning. The bodies of Gangotri Devi (55), Indravati (60) and Seema (32) were found on Monday.

Mishra said relief and rescue work by the NDRF team has now been called off after a thorough search of the river.

There is no one missing now as all boat passengers have been accounted for, police said.

A case was registered against two boatmen Munji and Ram Dayal under Sections 282 (conveying person by water for hire in unsafe or overloaded vessel)and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the wake of the accident, the district administration has banned the operation of unregistered boats in the district.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar issued detailed guidelines on Monday evening on preventing boat accidents at the district level under the Uttar Pradesh Boat Safety and Sailor Welfare Policy-2020.

He has banned the operation of any unregistered boat and ordered that details of the maximum load capacity, number of passengers, name of the boatman and boat owner and last inspection date of the boat should be written clearly on each boat after a safety check.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

