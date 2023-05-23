Left Menu

Delhi HC sets aside mayor's decision for repoll to elect members of MCD standing committee

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a repoll to elect six members of the MCD standing committee and directed her to declare forthwith the results of the poll held on February 24. Returning officer is directed to declare the result forthwith, the court ordered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:44 IST
Delhi HC sets aside mayor's decision for repoll to elect members of MCD standing committee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a repoll to elect six members of the MCD standing committee and directed her to declare forthwith the results of the poll held on February 24. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the mayor, also the returning officer, acted beyond her powers and her decision was legally impermissible. The act of the mayor in rejecting the ballot after the stage of scrutiny and determination of quota was bad in law, the judge said. The court's order came on petitions by BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy against the mayor's decision to order repoll for six MCD standing committee seats. ''Writ petition is allowed. Impugned order is set aside. Returning officer is directed to declare the result forthwith,'' the court ordered. The high court had stayed the repoll on February 25. The petitioners had alleged that the mayor, who belongs to AAP and was the returning officer, wrongly invalidated one of the votes and interdicted the election process upon finding the results ''politically unpalatable'' The mayor had on February 24 announced fresh polling for electing six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee on February 27 at 11 am amid clashes between the BJP and AAP councillors in the municipal House.

Oberoi had told the court that re-polling was essential to ensure free and fair elections following the ''ruckus'' in the House.

The petitioners had argued that there is no enabling provision in law which empowered the mayor to call for a repoll or a recounting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023