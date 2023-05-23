Russia's Medvedev: Western arms for Ukraine make 'nuclear apocalypse' more likely -RIA

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the more destructive the weapons that Ukraine receives from its Western backers, the higher the risk of "nuclear apocalypse", the state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, as saying that Kyiv's denial of involvement in an armed incursion in the Russian border region of Belgorod was "lies".

