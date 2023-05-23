Left Menu

Two of family die by suicide over illicit affair in AP

Two people allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near the Sydapuram railway gate in this district on Tuesday, police said.Police suspect that the man and woman who were in their twenties, residents of Badveedu Cherlopalli village in the district, were closely related and having an extra-marital affair. The bodies were found dead on the railway track, police said and added that further investigation is on.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:48 IST
Police suspect that the man and woman (who were in their twenties), residents of Badveedu Cherlopalli village in the district, were closely related and having an extra-marital affair. Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo took the extreme step after their relationship came out in the open. The bodies were found dead on the railway track, police said and added that further investigation is on.

