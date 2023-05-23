Left Menu

HC permits Prannoy, Radhika Roy to travel abroad, says there’s no flight risk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:13 IST
HC permits Prannoy, Radhika Roy to travel abroad, says there’s no flight risk
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted permission to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy to travel abroad for three weeks for business purpose and personal reasons.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said owing to the professional standing of the petitioners, they do not pose a flight risk and are permitted to travel abroad from July 25 to August 15.

The high court allowed them to visit the United Kingdom after fulfilling necessary conditions imposed by the court before the registrar.

It also asked them to provide details of their itinerary to the registrar of the high court.

The Roys filed the application in a pending petition in which they have challenged the look out circular opened against them at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pursuant to lodging of two FIRs over alleged corruption.

Their counsel submitted they wish to travel abroad for business and personal reasons, including a visit to Prannoy Roy’s brother.

The plea was opposed by the counsel for the authorities on the ground that investigation was pending against both the petitioners.

Justice Singh noted that the Roys were also permitted to travel abroad last year by a coordinate bench of the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023