Lightning claims 6 lives in Bihar, Nitish expresses grief
PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of six people in lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, three people were killed in Darbhanga district, two persons in Begusarai and one person in Vaishali.
An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh was announced for next of the kin of each deceased.
Kumar urged the people to avoid going out during inclement weather.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Pawar
Congress used Muslims only as vote bank, alleges Kumaraswamy
Five-time MLA Yogeshwara vs JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy: It's a "tight fight" in Channapatna
Ex-DGP Sreekumar seeks discharge in Gujarat riots evidence case
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to meet Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday