Raj: 2 men beaten to death over theft allegations in separate incidents

Two alleged thieves were beaten to death by a group of villagers in separate incidents in Bharatpur and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

In Bharatpur, four armed men were allegedly caught by residents of Kanjoli village under Rudawal Police Station late Monday night. They were trying to break into a house, police said.

The villagers surrounded them after they were alerted by others, they added.

According to police, they caught hold of one of the men and beat him up brutally. They later informed the police who rushed him to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Rajveer Bawaria alias Raju (48).

The body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, and his family members have been informed, they said.

The other three men fled the spot by opening fire at locals, police said.

A country-made weapon with six live cartridges was recovered from the spot, Bayana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinesh Yadav said. The forensic team was called for collecting evidence and a search is underway for those absconding, he said.

In a similar incident in Dausa district, Shri Lal alias Shiv Lal Gadariya (60) and his accomplice Dashrath Gurjar were beaten up for allegedly attempting to steal jewellery and cash from a house, police said.

Gadariya was killed in the incident while Gurjar was referred to Jaipur for treatment on Tuesday. The incident took place in Kakroda Dhani village of Paparda Police Station where five armed men allegedly stole jewellery of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10,000 cash from a house.

Police said the three sons of Sitaram Meena – the owner of the house – saw thieves after returning from a wedding function and shouted for help. While three of the five men fled the spot by firing at the villagers, two were caught and thrashed after being tied with ropes.

Gadariya and Gurjar were rushed to Dausa district hospital where the former was declared brought dead while the latter was referred to Jaipur for treatment.

A cross FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)