China opposes trade agreement reached between U.S. and Taiwan

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:10 IST
China firmly opposed the agreement reached between the U.S. and Taiwan, urging the U.S. to "carefully handle economic and trade relations with Taiwan", China's ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced last week that the U.S. and Taiwan reached agreement on the first part of their "21st Century" trade initiative covering customs and trade facilitation, regulatory practices, and small business.

