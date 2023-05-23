Governor of Russia's Belgorod region lifts 'anti-terrorism' measures
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:24 IST
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that the anti-terrorism measures he introduced after Monday's cross-border attack from Ukraine had been lifted.
"A decision has been taken to rescind the judicial anti-terrorist operation regime on the territory of the Belgorod region," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
