Governor of Russia's Belgorod region lifts 'anti-terrorism' measures

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that the anti-terrorism measures he introduced after Monday's cross-border attack from Ukraine had been lifted.

"A decision has been taken to rescind the judicial anti-terrorist operation regime on the territory of the Belgorod region," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

