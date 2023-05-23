Left Menu

India's PC market dips by 30% to 29.92 lakh units in Q1'23 , HP leads with 33.8% share

The consumer segment declined by 36.1 per cent YoY primarily due to slowing demand and low market sentiment, and the commercial segment declined by 25.1 per cent YoY due to reduced or delayed procurement by enterprises and SMEs, the report said.PC demand has been sluggish over the last couple of quarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:39 IST
India's PC market dips by 30% to 29.92 lakh units in Q1'23 , HP leads with 33.8% share
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shipments of personal computers in Indian market declined by about 30 per cent year-on-year in the January-March 2023 quarter to 29.92 lakh units due to slowing of demand in both consumer and commercial segment, market research firm IDC said on Tuesday. According to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, 42.82 lakh PC units were shipped to India in March 2022 quarter. ''The India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, continued to drop shipping only 2.99 million units, a decline of 30.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 1Q23 (Jan-Mar),'' according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

According to the IDC report, the demand for desktops was positive during the March 2023 quarter but the notebook category witnessed another weak quarter as it declined by 40.8 per cent YoY. The consumer segment declined by 36.1 per cent YoY primarily due to slowing demand and low market sentiment, and the commercial segment declined by 25.1 per cent YoY due to reduced or delayed procurement by enterprises and SMEs, the report said.

“PC demand has been sluggish over the last couple of quarters. While SMEs are delaying procurement due to the credit crunch, enterprises are reducing or delaying procurement out of recession fears. The PC market in India is expected to stay sluggish for a few more months and start recovering from the late fourth quarter of 2023 onwards,'' IDC India, South Asia and ANZ, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, Navkendar Singh said.

Government and education were the only segments seeing positive traction in the March 2023 quarter. ''Procurement from government bodies propelled the segment to grow by 25.2 per cent YoY, while fulfillment of the Gujarat education order helped the education segment grow by 65.6 per cent YoY,'' the report said.

Despite a 30.2 per cent decline in shipments, HP led the market with 33.8 per cent market share--which is more than double the share of its closest competitor Lenovo, 15.7 per cent, during the reported quarter.

Lenovo PC shipment declined by 37.5 per cent to 4.7 lakh units from 7.52 lakh units on YoY basis. Dell market share declined to 13.9 per cent from 19.4 per cent on YoY basis. Its PC shipments almost halved to 4.17 lakh units during March 2023 from 8.3 lakh units a year ago.

Acer Group (12.3 per cent share) and Asus PC (6.6 per cent share) shipments declined by 12.5 per cent and 25.9 per cent respectively during the March 2023 quarter on YoY basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

Maha: Court acquits truck driver accused in 2011 drugs case

 India
2
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - RFEF; Exclusive-Doping-Education first but drug-testing in gamers' future, says WADA and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded...

 Global
4
NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

NASA's new mission to study high-altitude ice clouds

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023