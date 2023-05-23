Dutch chips export control not targeting one specific country - foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:41 IST
The Netherlands' chip technology export control is not targeting one specific country, Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.
The country will reveal more details soon, Hoekstra said when asked at a press conference in Beijing if the restriction was aimed at China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement