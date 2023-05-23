Left Menu

President Murmu on 3-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:54 IST
President Murmu on 3-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand from May 24 to 26 to attend various functions, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The president will inaugurate the new building of the High Court of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Wednesday.

On May 25, Murmu will grace a women conference organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Khunti.

She will also grace the second convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi at Namkum, the statement said.

On the same evening, Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023