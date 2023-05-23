President Murmu on 3-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand from May 24 to 26 to attend various functions, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The president will inaugurate the new building of the High Court of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Wednesday.

On May 25, Murmu will grace a women conference organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Khunti.

She will also grace the second convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi at Namkum, the statement said.

On the same evening, Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, it added.

