Atiq Ahmad's lawyer booked for alleged extortion

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:03 IST
Lawyer Vijay Mishra, who represented the slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, has been booked after a man accused him of extortion, police said on Tuesday.

Attarsuiya police station SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said Saeed Ahmad, a resident of Dariyabad, filed a case against Vijay Mishra on May 20 accusing him of extortion. Citing the FIR, the SHO said that on January 5, 2023, Vijay Mishra had purchased plywood and Sunmica worth Rs 1.20 lakh from Saeed's store on credit. He paid some of the outstanding amount on different dates.

On April 17, when Shekhar, a staff at Saeed's shop, called up Mishra and told him to pay the dues, he allegedly hurled abuses at Shekhar and demanded Rs 3 crore from him, the SHO said, adding the matter is being investigated.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

