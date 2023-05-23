Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian national arrested for duping woman of Rs 2.2 lakh

The Nagpur police have arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly befriending a city woman online and duping her of Rs 2.24 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts, an official said on Tuesday.Accused Emeka Paulinus Usenze met the 34-year-old woman on Facebook and the two had several romantic conversations, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:03 IST
Maha: Nigerian national arrested for duping woman of Rs 2.2 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police have arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly befriending a city woman online and duping her of Rs 2.24 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts, an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Emeka Paulinus Usenze met the 34-year-old woman on Facebook and the two had several romantic conversations, the official said. Usenze claimed that he had ordered "expensive gifts" for her from abroad following which she started getting calls from various people saying she needed to pay taxes to get the goods released. The official said the woman paid Rs 2.24 lakh to get the gifts. When the gifts didn't arrive, she realised that she had been conned. Acting on her complaint, the Nagpur cyber police tracked down Usenze to Delhi. He has been staying in India though his visa expired in 2018, he said.

Usenze has been remanded in police custody till May 27, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023