Left Menu

Sudan ceasefire monitoring group, U.S. discussing alleged violations -State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:17 IST
Sudan ceasefire monitoring group, U.S. discussing alleged violations -State Dept

The Saudi Arabia-based committee set up to monitor a ceasefire agreed between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is discussing with the United States allegations of ceasefire violations, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also told a news briefing that in addition to directly speaking with leaders of the groups, Washington has "additional tools available to us" to deal with ceasefire breaches and "we will not hesitate to use those tools when appropriate to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023