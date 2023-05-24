New Chinese ambassador to U.S. says he will seek to enhance exchanges
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:04 IST
China's new ambassador to Washington Xie Feng said on Tuesday that he will seek to enhance China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation.
Xie told reporters after landing at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport that China-U.S. relations face "serious difficulties and challenges."
