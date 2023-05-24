Left Menu

Chinese premier: Willing to work with Russia to take pragmatic cooperation to new level

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 09:48 IST
Li Qiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China was willing to work with Russia to promote their pragmatic cooperation in various fields and take it to a "new level".

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia has shown a "good" development trend, and the scale of investment between the two is also continuously seeing an upgrade, Li told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting in Beijing.

Mishustin was the highest-ranking Russian official to visit the Chinese capital since Moscow sent thousands of its troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

