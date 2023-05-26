AR sets up temporary base along Mizoram-Manipur border to maintain peace

The Assam Rifles on Friday set up a temporary base along the Mizoram-Manipur inter-state boundary to monitor the situation and maintain peace in the border area in the wake of ethnic violence in the northeastern state, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

AR personnel interacted with village council representatives and YMA office-bearers of Khawdungsei and Khakhawn villages and explained to them the establishment of the temporary base near Tuivai Bridge.

They said the reason for establishing the temporary base was to provide protection to the internally-displaced people from Manipur and to prevent the movement of militants and weapons.

Engineers and workers of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) also repaired the bridge.

The bridge has now become the lifeline for the people living in southern Manipur, especially in Churachandpur as all relief materials from Mizoram are passing through this route, the statement said.

However, there are some unconfirmed reports that the Zomi Revolution Army (ZRA), a militant outfit, is collecting taxes from vehicles carrying relief material to Churachandpur, it said.

The Assam Rifles also rescued 188 employees of NHIDCL who were stranded in Sinzawl village in Manipur.

