Left Menu

Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention on spying charges

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a three-month extention of his detention on espionage charges, a Russian court data website indicated on Friday.Gershkovich, a 31-year-old US citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:18 IST
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention on spying charges

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a three-month extention of his detention on espionage charges, a Russian court data website indicated on Friday.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old US citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the US government have denied the charges. A Moscow court on Tuesday extended his detention until August 30. According to the court website, the appeal was filed on Thursday. There was no information whether a date has been set for a hearing. Gerhskovich's case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian authorities haven't detailed what — if any — evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Various legal proceedings in the case have been closed to the media. State news agency Tass said Tuesday's hearing was held behind closed doors because the reporter was accused of possession of "secret materials." The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday night that Gershkovich's parents, Soviet emigres living in New Jersey, were visiting Moscow and saw their son during the short hearing.

"I don't know how to describe this happiness and this sadness at the same time," the newspaper quoted the reporter's mother, Ella Milman, as saying. She said Gershkovich looked relaxed and well, and that they communicated through smiles.

The US State Department said at least one US Embassy official also attended the hearing.

Gershkovich's arrest has rattled journalists in the country and drawn outrage in the West.

The US government declared Gershkovich to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release. He's being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

US Embassy officials were allowed to visit Gershkovich once in prison since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29, but Russian authorities have denied two more recent requests to see him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023