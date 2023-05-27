Man dies as tree falls on him during storm in UP

A man died when a tree fell on him during a storm in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

A few vehicles were also damaged in the incident which took place near the district magistrate's residence, they said.

''Sirtaj (52), a resident of Khodare police station area, had come to the district headquarters for some work. On his way back, he took shelter under a tree near the residence of the district magistrate during a storm. The tree fell on Sirtaj,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj.

After receiving information about the incident, a disaster management team reached the spot and pulled out Shivraj's body, he said.

Two cars and a few motorcycles were also damaged in the incident, the ASP said.

