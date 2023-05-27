Left Menu

UP: Man jumps into friend's funeral pyre, dies

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 27-05-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 23:27 IST
UP: Man jumps into friend's funeral pyre, dies
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man died after he jumped into the funeral pyre of his friend on the banks of the Yamuna river here on Saturday, according to police.

Ashok (42), a resident of Nagla Khangar police station area, was suffering from cancer and died on Saturday morning, said Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Tiwari.

His last rites were held on the banks of the Yamuna around 11 am and his friend Anand (40) was among those present there. When people started leaving the cremation site, Anand suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre, the CO said.

People standing there pulled him out of the pyre and rushed him to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Agra Medical College, the officer said.

However, Anand succumbed to his injuries on the way to Agra, Tiwari said.

Efforts are being made to contact Anand's family members, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023