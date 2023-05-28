US debt ceiling deal keeps non-defense spending roughly flat until FY 2024 -source
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 06:39 IST
A deal reached to raise the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling keeps non-defense spending roughly flat for current fiscal year and 2024, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday,
There are no budget caps after 2025 in the U.S. debt deal, the source added.
