Biden: Debt ceiling deal a compromise, but 'important step forward'
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 07:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed a tentative agreement on raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as "an important step forward," and characterized it as a compromise that nevertheless protected Democrats' key priorities.
"The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want," he said in a statement. "That's the responsibility of governing." (Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Ismail Shakil)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
