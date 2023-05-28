Biden: Debt ceiling deal a compromise, but 'important step forward'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed a tentative agreement on raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as "an important step forward," and characterized it as a compromise that nevertheless protected Democrats' key priorities.

"The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want," he said in a statement. "That's the responsibility of governing." (Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

