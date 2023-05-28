Left Menu

Rugby-France prop Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence

Haouas had been in police custody since Friday and will be tried on Tuesday. "The judge insisted that... "A whole family will be destroyed if he is convicted." In a separate case, Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team and for France, was tried this month for acts of aggravated violence in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:31 IST
Rugby-France prop Haouas in pre-trial detention for alleged domestic violence
Mohamed Haouas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French rugby player Mohamed Haouas has been placed in detention pending trial for alleged domestic violence in the southern town of Montpellier, his lawyer said on Sunday. Haouas had been in police custody since Friday and will be tried on Tuesday.

"The judge insisted that... Friday's events were unequivocal. It's sad for him and for his wife, who will be coming to court on Tuesday to give evidence and hope that things go well for their two children in particular," Marc Gallix was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe. "A whole family will be destroyed if he is convicted."

In a separate case, Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team and for France, was tried this month for acts of aggravated violence in 2014. The judgement is expected on June 30.

Haouas was in 2022 given an 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023