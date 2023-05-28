Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:44 IST
Rapist, woman peddler among seven hardcore criminals arrested in J-K's Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people with criminal history including a rapist and a woman drug peddler were arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said on Sunday.

Parvaz Ahmed, accused of abducting and raping a minor girl, has been arrested from Rakh Amb Talli, a police officer said.

Police have also arrested one Saleema Bibi, who was wanted in a case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. She was arrested from the Bari Brahmana area.

''Bibi had been supplying heroin to addicted youths and was also involved in an attack on a Police party,'' the officer said.

Another criminal, Badroo Din alias 'Badaru', was arrested from Vijaypur for his involvement in an attack on a police party recently, he said. He was the fifth accused arrested in the case.

Roshan Lal and Mohit Ram Patel were arrested from Bari Brahmana after they were named in a theft case, while two cow smugglers were nabbed from Mansar, the officer said. Six cattle and two vehicles were seized with the arrest, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said a total of 82 thieves, 73 cow smugglers and 42 heroin suppliers have been arrested in the district in the past four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

