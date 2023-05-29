Left Menu

Convict in Kerala prison attacks jailers over quantity of mutton curry served to him

A case has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities, Poojappura police told PTI.A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises.Normally on Saturdays, we serve Mutton curry to the prisoners.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:14 IST
Convict in Kerala prison attacks jailers over quantity of mutton curry served to him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Not satisfied with the quantity of mutton curry served to him in jail, a prisoner in Kerala allegedly got agitated and manhandled jail officials, police said here on Monday.

Faijas, a Wayanad native, has been lodged in a high-security cell inside the Poojappura Central Jail here after being convicted in a drug case.

He allegedly manhandled jail officials on Saturday after he was served food, including mutton curry, which was part of the menu. ''He attempted to attack the jail officials over the quantity of the food served to him. A case has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities,'' Poojappura police told PTI.

A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises.

''Normally on Saturdays, we serve Mutton curry to the prisoners. He was given the usual quantity but he sought more than what is normally served. He created an issue and threw the mutton given to him into a waste basket. He also man-handled senior jail officials including the deputy superintendent,'' the jail official said.

The official added that the convict has created similar issues at many other prisons, and at present he has been shifted to a special ward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023