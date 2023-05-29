Left Menu

President Murmu's first state visit from June 4 to Suriname, Serbia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:22 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will pay visit to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. These will be her first State visits after assuming office in July 2022.

The President will be visiting Paramaribo, Suriname, from June 4-6 at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, the MEA said.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will pay a to the Republic of Serbia on from June 7-9 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

