Uttarakhand: Statements of three more witnesses recorded in Ankita Bhandari murder case

A local court on Monday recorded the statements of three more witnesses in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rina Negis court recorded the statements of Aman, Saurav Bisht and Shivam, defence lawyer Amit Sajwan said. The court will hear the case again on June 9, Sajwan said.

A local court on Monday recorded the statements of three more witnesses in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rina Negi's court recorded the statements of Aman, Saurav Bisht and Shivam, defence lawyer Amit Sajwan said. Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort, was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices Saurav Bhaskar and Ankit in September last year after she refused to accept their request to offer ''special services'' to guests.

According to the defence lawyer, while Aman was the store manager in an ayurvedic company near the resort, Saurav Bisht and Shivam worked at the resort and were Ankita's colleagues. The court will hear the case again on June 9, Sajwan said.

