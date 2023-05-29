Non-local worker shot dead in J-K's Anantnag

A non-local worker was shot dead by militants on Monday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

