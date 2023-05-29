Non-local worker shot dead in J-K's Anantnag
A non-local worker was shot dead by militants on Monday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.
A non-local worker was shot dead by militants on Monday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.
