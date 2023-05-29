Left Menu

Four held in separate murder cases in Rajasthan

Both the accused were arrested on Monday morning and further investigation is underway, police said.In another case, police arrested a couple for allegedly killing a man and trying to pass off the murder as an accident.Amarlal Bheels body was recovered from roadside on March 6.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:26 IST
Four held in separate murder cases in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested in connection with two separate murder cases here, police said on Monday.

A 28-year-old woman and her lover allegedly choked the former's 30-year-old husband to death on May 24, police said. They carried out the act after the deceased found out about their relationship, Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary said.

The accused woman was found in constant contact on the phone with her lover, which provided important leads, cyber cell in-charge Satyendra Singh said. Both the accused were arrested on Monday morning and further investigation is underway, police said.

In another case, police arrested a couple for allegedly killing a man and trying to pass off the murder as an accident.

Amarlal Bheel's body was recovered from roadside on March 6. Bheel was killed after the woman's husband found out that he was in a relation with her, police said.

On the night of March 5, the woman called Bheel to her house where her husband killed him. The couple then damaged the victim's motorcycle to make it look like an accident, they said. The couple was produced before a court on Monday which sent them to police remand till May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023