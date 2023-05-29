Four held in separate murder cases in Rajasthan

Four persons were arrested in connection with two separate murder cases here, police said on Monday.

A 28-year-old woman and her lover allegedly choked the former's 30-year-old husband to death on May 24, police said. They carried out the act after the deceased found out about their relationship, Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary said.

The accused woman was found in constant contact on the phone with her lover, which provided important leads, cyber cell in-charge Satyendra Singh said. Both the accused were arrested on Monday morning and further investigation is underway, police said.

In another case, police arrested a couple for allegedly killing a man and trying to pass off the murder as an accident.

Amarlal Bheel's body was recovered from roadside on March 6. Bheel was killed after the woman's husband found out that he was in a relation with her, police said.

On the night of March 5, the woman called Bheel to her house where her husband killed him. The couple then damaged the victim's motorcycle to make it look like an accident, they said. The couple was produced before a court on Monday which sent them to police remand till May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)