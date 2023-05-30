Left Menu

Saudi Arabia, U.S. welcome extension of Sudan ceasefire agreement

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:00 IST
Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed a deal by the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement they signed on May 20th, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension", the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

