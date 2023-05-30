Egypt's Sisi, Turkey's Erdogan agree on reinstating ambassadors -Egypt's presidency

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on "the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors," Egypt's presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Sisi spoke with Erdogan in a phone call to congratulate him on his presidential win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)