Left Menu

TN man attacked by rogue tusker 'Arikomban' dies

A 56-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by rogue tusker Arikomban in Theni district of Tamil Nadu died early on Tuesday, police said. Cumbum native Paulraj was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the elephant attack at Theni Medical College Hospital since Saturday.

PTI | Theni | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:43 IST
TN man attacked by rogue tusker 'Arikomban' dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by rogue tusker 'Arikomban' in Theni district of Tamil Nadu died early on Tuesday, police said. Cumbum native Paulraj was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the elephant attack at Theni Medical College Hospital since Saturday. He breathed his last early on Tuesday, police added. The victim was attacked by the wild pachyderm which had created havoc in Cumbum town, attacking him, besides damaging property.

The elephant, notorious for its love for rice and ration shop raids in neighbouring Kerala, had strayed into the border town of Cumbum on Saturday, after it was translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in that state last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023