ADGP B Dayananda appointed as new Bengaluru police commissioner
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 13:13 IST
The Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) B Dayananda in his place. Reddy has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the internal security division.
Besides, the government also posted Dr M A Saleem, Additional DGP-rank traffic special commissioner, as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
ADGP K V Sharath Chandra, who headed the CID, has been transferred as the ADGP (Intelligence).
