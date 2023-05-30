ADGP B Dayananda appointed as new Bengaluru police commissioner

The Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) B Dayananda in his place. Reddy has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the internal security division.

Besides, the government also posted Dr M A Saleem, Additional DGP-rank traffic special commissioner, as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

ADGP K V Sharath Chandra, who headed the CID, has been transferred as the ADGP (Intelligence).

