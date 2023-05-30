Left Menu

Denmark plans defence investment of $21 bln over next decade

"This requires large investments in our armed forces to lift our share of the responsibility." Spending will be scaled up to 19.2 billion crowns ($2.84 billion) in 2033, from 6.9 billion ($1 billion) next year. ($1=6.7638 Danish crowns)

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 13:17 IST
Denmark plans defence investment of $21 bln over next decade
Troels Lund Poulsen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's government proposed on Tuesday to invest 143 billion Danish crowns ($21.14 billion) in defence over the next 10 years, in line with a pledge to meet NATO's spending target.

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Denmark scaled down its military capabilities to wage a land war in Europe after the end of the Cold War. But in response to the Ukraine crisis, it pledged last year to permanently increase spending on defence and security to 2% of gross domestic product by the end of 2030, a key goal for NATO member states.

"We must, to a greater extent, be able to live up to the demands and expectations that NATO and its allies have for Denmark," Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting defence minister, told a press conference. "This requires large investments in our armed forces to lift our share of the responsibility."

Spending will be scaled up to 19.2 billion crowns ($2.84 billion) in 2033, from 6.9 billion ($1 billion) next year. The majority government said its proposal would set the overall frame for defence spending, during which decisions on actual military procurements would be agreed upon continuously. ($1=6.7638 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023