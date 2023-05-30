Left Menu

Two forest dept employees arrested for accepting brine in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:16 IST
Two forest dept employees arrested for accepting brine in J-K's Reasi
The anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a block forest officer (BFO) and a forest guard for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person involved in illegal felling of trees in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

They were identified as Sat Pal (BFO) and Abneet Kumar (forest guard), they said.

The accused were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the man involved in felling of trees to settle the case against him, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

