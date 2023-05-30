Two forest dept employees arrested for accepting brine in J-K's Reasi

The anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a block forest officer (BFO) and a forest guard for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person involved in illegal felling of trees in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

They were identified as Sat Pal (BFO) and Abneet Kumar (forest guard), they said.

The accused were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the man involved in felling of trees to settle the case against him, the officials said.

