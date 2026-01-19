Tensions Rise as Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah Over Jammu & Kashmir Affairs

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues impacting the Union territory, amid tensions with the Lt Governor's administration. Key topics include the Transaction of Business Rules and reports of mistreatment of Kashmiri shawl sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss pressing concerns in the Union territory.

The meeting highlighted ongoing disputes between the elected government and the Lt Governor's administration. Key issues include unresolved Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) and the recent reports of Kashmiri shawl sellers facing harassment across the country.

Abdullah has been outspoken about the challenges faced by his administration. He expressed concerns over the diminishing powers of the state's governance, highlighting alleged administrative interference by the LG's office in areas beyond security and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

