NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:56 IST
The NATO military alliance will deploy an additional 700 troops to Kosovo, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were hurt in clashes.

"We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high alertness so they can also be deployed if needed," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

