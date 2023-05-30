CBI books 2 I-T officials in bribery case

The CBI has filed a case against two income tax officials for allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh bribe from a book shop owner here, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has booked Mukesh Kumar, an officer from investigation wing of the income tax department, and another inspector Anoop Kumar in the alleged bribery case, they said. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that the officers had come to the Laxmi Nagar residence of complainant Neeraj Batta who runs Batta Books Pvt. Ltd and took him to his office at Daryaganj in their vehicle where they grilled him on his dealings with Made Easy Group of Companies.

Mukesh Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe from Batta to ''save him and his family from arrest, searches etc'' which was brought down to Rs 5 lakh after negotiation, the FIR said.

''The Complainant under force arranged Rs 5 lakh and wrapped them in a newspaper. As directed by the said officers, the Complainant kept the said amount in the bag carried by them in their presence,'' the FIR alleged.

The officers demanded additional Rs 50,000 for themselves saying that Rs 5 lakh were for their seniors, the FIR alleged.

Their actions were caught on CCTV camera which was seized by the CBI for verification purposes.

''Verification of the Complaint including the CCTV footage collected, prima facie corroborated the allegations of demand and acceptance of bribe as levelled in the complaint dated May 13, 2023,'' the FIR said.

