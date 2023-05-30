Left Menu

CBI books 2 I-T officials in bribery case

The CBI has filed a case against two income tax officials for allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh bribe from a book shop owner here, officials said Tuesday.The agency has booked Mukesh Kumar, an officer from investigation wing of the income tax department, and another inspector Anoop Kumar in the alleged bribery case, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST
CBI books 2 I-T officials in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has filed a case against two income tax officials for allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh bribe from a book shop owner here, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has booked Mukesh Kumar, an officer from investigation wing of the income tax department, and another inspector Anoop Kumar in the alleged bribery case, they said. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that the officers had come to the Laxmi Nagar residence of complainant Neeraj Batta who runs Batta Books Pvt. Ltd and took him to his office at Daryaganj in their vehicle where they grilled him on his dealings with Made Easy Group of Companies.

Mukesh Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe from Batta to ''save him and his family from arrest, searches etc'' which was brought down to Rs 5 lakh after negotiation, the FIR said.

''The Complainant under force arranged Rs 5 lakh and wrapped them in a newspaper. As directed by the said officers, the Complainant kept the said amount in the bag carried by them in their presence,'' the FIR alleged.

The officers demanded additional Rs 50,000 for themselves saying that Rs 5 lakh were for their seniors, the FIR alleged.

Their actions were caught on CCTV camera which was seized by the CBI for verification purposes.

''Verification of the Complaint including the CCTV footage collected, prima facie corroborated the allegations of demand and acceptance of bribe as levelled in the complaint dated May 13, 2023,'' the FIR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023