Left Menu

Country stupefied, PM should shed arrogance: Kejrwial over wrestlers' plan to immerse medals

Now the prime minister should shed arrogance. Police had last month registered two FIRs against Singh but he has not been arrested so far.The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:59 IST
Country stupefied, PM should shed arrogance: Kejrwial over wrestlers' plan to immerse medals
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the whole country was ''stupefied'' by the wrestlers' plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga and the ''prime minister should shed arrogance''.

The wrestlers had announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they alleged sexually harassed women grapplers.

But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

Tweeting a video of the wrestlers assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar crying, Kejriwal tweeted, ''The whole country is stupefied. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the prime minister should shed arrogance.'' Police had last month registered two FIRs against Singh but he has not been arrested so far.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off.

The outgoing WFI president has rejected the charges against him and expressed his willingness to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the wrestlers follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023