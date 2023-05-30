Fresh diplomatic gains must match action on the ground in Syria to end war
UN News | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:08 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air defence systems repelling attacks on Ukraine early Tuesday - officials
Ukraine authorities expose piles of cash in Supreme Court corruption probe
Far too many countries including Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia continue to target faith community members: US official
WRAPUP 1-China's factory output, consumption highlight slack post-COVID economic momentum
European leaders meet in Iceland to reaffirm values as Ukraine war rages on