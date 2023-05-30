Soccer-Dutch forward Promes prosecuted for drug trafficking

Spartak Moscow's Dutch forward Quincy Promes is being prosecuted in the Netherlands for his alleged involvement in drugs trafficking, Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old former international is suspected of having been involved with smuggling 1,360 kilos of cocaine to the Netherlands or Belgium in two shipments in 2020, the prosecutors stated in an email.

Promes' lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters and his office's phone went unanswered after business hours on Tuesday. Dutch newspaper Het Parool quoted his lawyer as saying he would comment on the case during a pro forma hearing scheduled for Monday, which news agency ANP said Promes is not expected to attend.

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Sevilla winger Promes, who was capped 50 times, is currently also facing charges of assault in the Netherlands, after he was arrested in connection with a July 2020 stabbing in the Dutch town of Abcoude. It later emerged that the alleged victim was Promes' cousin and the incident took place in a fight after a family party. Promes has denied involvement.

A hearing in this case is also scheduled for Monday.

