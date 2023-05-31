Left Menu

Russia puts Ukraine's top generals on wanted list -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:27 IST
Russia's Interior Ministry has put two of Ukraine's top generals, including commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, on a "wanted list", the state-run RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

Also on the list is Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, it said. The articles they are wanted under have not been specified, RIA reported, citing the ministry's wanted person database.

Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar dismissed the listings as a failed attempt to demoralise pro-Kyiv forces. "Putting psychological pressure on commanders who are fighting against an enemy that significantly outnumbers them in terms of personnel and weaponry is pointless," she wrote in a Telegram post.

