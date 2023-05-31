Left Menu

Russia official says Ukraine shells border town for third time in a week

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 06:45 IST
Ukrainian forces shelled a Russian town close to the border for the third time in a week, damaging buildings and setting vehicles on fire, the governor of the region said on Wednesday. At least one person was injured during the artillery strike on Shebekino, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. More information would be released later, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Gladkov said on Monday that two industrial facilities in the town had been hit. On Saturday, he said he had come under artillery fire when trying to enter the town, which is only about 7 km (4.5 miles) north of the border with Ukraine. Belgorod, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has repeatedly come under attack from Kyiv's forces since the beginning of the full-scale conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

