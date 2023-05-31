UAE says it withdrew from U.S.-led maritime coalition two months ago

The United Arab Emirates withdrew from a U.S.-led Middle East maritime security coalition two months ago, the Gulf state said early on Wednesday. The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas, which contain some of the world's most important shipping routes. It is headquartered in Bahrain alongside the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and Central Command.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM. It said the UAE was committed to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, and that it was committed to ensuring navigation safety in its seas in accordance with international law.

The U.S. Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)