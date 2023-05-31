Minor girl raped, impregnated by distant relative
A 16-year-old girl here was allegedly raped and impregnated by a distant relative, police said on Wednesday.The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain.
A 16-year-old girl here was allegedly raped and impregnated by a distant relative, police said on Wednesday.
The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain. Her medical check-up revealed that she was six weeks pregnant, they said. According to police, the minor was counselled by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). She alleged that she was sexually abused by a man from Uttar Pradesh who was related to her aunt. She also claimed that the accused came to her house in Delhi and assaulted her again. ''A case under IPC section 376(2)N (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, has been registered and investigation is in progress,'' a police officer said. PTI AMP SRY SRY
