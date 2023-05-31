Left Menu

Maha: Latur police make third arrest in embezzlement of Rs 23 crore from government accounts

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:57 IST
Maha: Latur police make third arrest in embezzlement of Rs 23 crore from government accounts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Latur district have arrested an accused in the alleged embezzlement of about Rs 23 crore from government accounts, taking the total arrests in the case to three, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of policemen dressed up like doctors and arrested him last week from a hospital in Aurangabad where he had come to meet a relative, he said.

A case was registered in January on a complaint by Latur Tehsildar Mahesh Parandekar after it emerged that Rs 22.87 crore had been illegally transferred out of government accounts with the help of forged signatures between 2015 and 2022.

The first information report (FIR) registered at Latur’s MIDC police station named Manoj Phulboyane, a clerk in collector’s office, his brother Arun, Sudhir Devkate, and Chandrakant Gogde. While Manoj, the key accused, and Chandrakant were take into custody in January itself, Arun was arrested on May 25. Sudhir is still absconding, he said. Investigation officer Dilip Dolare said, “Manoj transferred Rs 22.87 crore to various accounts, including the ones belonging to his brother’s firms, by forging the signatures of the tehsildar and tampering with the figures on cheques. He also withdrew Rs 4.5 crore in cash.” The official said police got inputs that Arun would be visiting a relative at a hospital in Aurangabad. A team of policemen dressed up like doctors and remained stationed there.

“Once Arun was in the hospital, an officer called out his name. When he responded, he was caught by the apron-clad cops,” he said.

In his complaint, tehsilar Parandekar said that an order was issued to distribute funds under the government’s Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, a water conservation project. Accordingly, two demand drafts were given to water conservation officers to disburse the amounts of Rs 12,27,297 and Rs 41,06,610 through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement).

When relevant documents were submitted to the bank, it was found that the balance in the account was only Rs 96,559, police had said. An audit was then conducted through which an alleged embezzlement Rs 22.87 crore came to light, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023