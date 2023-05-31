Left Menu

Allegations of Afghanistan war crimes led to U.S. warning -Australian defence chief

Australia referred 19 current and former soldiers for potential criminal prosecution as a result. Campbell, responding to questions by the committee, confirmed he had received the letter from the U.S. defence attache, and it said "that report, because it had credible information of allegations of what the United States would call gross violations of human rights, may - may - trigger Leahy Law considerations with regards to the relationship between the United States Armed Forces and a partner unit or organisation".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:35 IST
Allegations of Afghanistan war crimes led to U.S. warning -Australian defence chief
Angus Campbell Image Credit: Twitter (@CDF_Aust)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's defence chief said on Wednesday the United States warned him in 2021 that allegations Australian special forces soldiers killed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan may trigger a law prohibiting assistance from the United States. The United States is Australia's biggest security alliance partner.

Chief of Defence Force, Angus Campbell, told a parliamentary committee that he had received a March 2021 letter from the United States defence attache in Canberra outlining the U.S. concern. A four-year investigation, known as the Brereton report, found in 2020 that Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan. Australia referred 19 current and former soldiers for potential criminal prosecution as a result.

Campbell, responding to questions by the committee, confirmed he had received the letter from the U.S. defence attache, and it said "that report, because it had credible information of allegations of what the United States would call gross violations of human rights, may - may - trigger Leahy Law considerations with regards to the relationship between the United States Armed Forces and a partner unit or organisation". There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the U.S. Embassy in Canberra.

Campbell said the unit in question was either special operations command or the special air services regiment. An Australian soldier had his posting adjusted as a result of the "the question of whether Leahy Law issues may be, may emerge", he added. Leahy Law prohibits the U.S. government from using funds or assisting units of foreign security forces where there is credible information of gross violation of human rights.

According to a U.S. government fact sheet, assistance can be resumed if a government takes effective steps to bring those responsible to justice. Campbell said the defence minister at the time and current Defence Minister Richard Marles were not aware of the letter.

Australia's military involvement in Afghanistan began in September 2001 and continued until mid-June 2021, the longest engagement by Australia in an armed conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023